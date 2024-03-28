Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Citigroup increased their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Camping World by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

