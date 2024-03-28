Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

