Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target to $16.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $547.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $18,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

