Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) PT Lowered to C$5.40 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.70 to C$5.40 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Canacol Energy Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of CNE stock opened at C$4.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$12.55.
About Canacol Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canacol Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.