Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) PT Lowered to C$5.40 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$6.70 to C$5.40 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CNE stock opened at C$4.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$12.55.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

About Canacol Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.