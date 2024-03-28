Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

CPRI stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter valued at $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $87,352,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth about $18,900,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

