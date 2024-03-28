Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Set at C$9.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) received a C$9.00 price objective from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

CS stock opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.15. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.48.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.4604439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 17.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

