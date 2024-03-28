Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.07.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

CAH opened at $112.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

