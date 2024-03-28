CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $5.89 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

