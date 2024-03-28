Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $345.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASY. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $318.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.51. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

