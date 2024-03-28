CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCCS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,900,634 shares of company stock valued at $717,485,141. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,826,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,185,000 after buying an additional 6,043,282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after buying an additional 1,260,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,378,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

