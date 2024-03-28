Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $643.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,421 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

