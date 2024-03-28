Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $410.94 Average PT from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $293.51 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

