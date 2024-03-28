Check-Cap (CHEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Check-Cap Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

