Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 185.9% from the February 29th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Check-Cap in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

