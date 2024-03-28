Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSE opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

