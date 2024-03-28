Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 35,759.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.