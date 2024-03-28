Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

Several research firms have commented on CGX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TSE CGX opened at C$7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$7.36 and a 52 week high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4746835 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,911 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

