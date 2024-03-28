Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Down 49.0% in March

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
WANSF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Cirata has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Cirata Company Profile
