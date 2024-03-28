ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

