Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 242.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $128,245,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

