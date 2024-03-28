Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $104.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

