Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $70.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of CTSH opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

