Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Columbia Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.20. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

About Columbia Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,815,000 after acquiring an additional 60,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

