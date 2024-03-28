Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.
Columbia Financial Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of CLBK opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.20. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
