Comparing Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) & GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

GrafTech International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.



Profitability

This table compares GrafTech International and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International -41.14% -39.57% -6.89% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International 0 5 0 0 2.00 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for GrafTech International and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GrafTech International presently has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given GrafTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Energem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrafTech International and Energem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International $620.50 million 0.54 -$255.25 million ($1.00) -1.30 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 116.67

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energem beats GrafTech International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrafTech International



GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

About Energem



Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

