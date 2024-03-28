Comparing Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) and Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Propel Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -10.76% -523.08% -4.75% Propel Media N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Groupon and Propel Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75 Propel Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Propel Media.

This table compares Groupon and Propel Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $514.91 million 0.97 -$55.41 million ($1.91) -6.71 Propel Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Propel Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Groupon beats Propel Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc. operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers. It primarily serves its advertising to users who are part of its owned and operated member-based network. The company also operates DeepIntent platform, which provides a data-driven approach to programmatic advertising that integrates into its data management platform. Propel Media, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Irvine, California.

