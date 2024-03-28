Comparing Southland (SLND) & The Competition

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Southland to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Southland alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 482 760 18 2.57

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southland and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southland presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.87%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 3.06%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southland and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -13.14 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $725.52 million 25.33

Southland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southland peers beat Southland on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.