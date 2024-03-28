Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 835.8% in March

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 835.8% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compass Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $29.22.
Compass Group Company Profile
