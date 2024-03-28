Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Trevor Carvey Acquires 9,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Carvey acquired 9,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £45,360 ($57,323.39).

Conduit Stock Up 3.2 %

CRE opened at GBX 519 ($6.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £814.73 million, a PE ratio of 552.13 and a beta of 0.49. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 533 ($6.74).

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,978.72%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.02) to GBX 695 ($8.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. It offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property business lines; director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability; and aviation, contingency, energy, engineering and construction, environmental, marine, renewables, political violence and terrorism, specie and fine art, war, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

