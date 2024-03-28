Contrasting Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) & Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beadell Resources and Osisko Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beadell Resources and Osisko Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development $49.26 million 3.70 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.10

Beadell Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

Profitability

This table compares Beadell Resources and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

