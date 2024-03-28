Contrasting Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) & Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo -138.88% -121.92% -58.04% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonendo and Straumann’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo $43.87 million 0.17 -$60.92 million ($0.65) -0.16 Straumann $2.69 billion 9.52 $273.96 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than Sonendo.

Sonendo has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Straumann has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sonendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonendo and Straumann, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Straumann 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sonendo presently has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,668.87%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Straumann.

Summary

Straumann beats Sonendo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implants and components made from titanium, titanium alloy, and ceramics; prosthetic elements made od ceramics, metal or polymer; and clear aligners. In addition, it offers resins for 3D printing and thermoplastics for clear aligner production; and biomaterials for tissue generation. Further, it provides digital equipment comprising scanners, milling machines and 3D printers. Further, it offers training and education services. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

