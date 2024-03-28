Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page Purchases 15,316 Shares

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,581.07).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CORD stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.81) on Thursday. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.13 ($1.10). The stock has a market cap of £493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 581.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.87.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

