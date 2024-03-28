Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:CNM opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,262,410 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

