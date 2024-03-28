Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

