Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

CMCT stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

