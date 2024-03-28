Critical Review: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 25.82% 15.87% 7.96% Mexco Energy 28.37% 11.61% 10.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Range Resources and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 3 9 6 0 2.17 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $34.79, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

This table compares Range Resources and Mexco Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $3.37 billion 2.46 $871.14 million $3.54 9.70 Mexco Energy $9.56 million 2.24 $4.66 million $0.90 11.31

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Mexco Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in August 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.