Critical Review: Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) & Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and Cutera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Cutera 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cutera has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 961.15%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Cutera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Semler Scientific and Cutera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $68.18 million 2.94 $20.58 million $2.64 10.81 Cutera $212.37 million 0.13 -$150.83 million ($7.34) -0.19

Semler Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cutera has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Cutera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 30.19% 30.60% 27.15% Cutera -68.87% N/A -34.04%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Cutera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

