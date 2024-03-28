Critical Survey: Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legal & General Group and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $11.97 billion 1.64 $568.29 million N/A N/A Morningstar $2.04 billion 6.46 $141.10 million $3.28 93.95

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Dividends

Profitability

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Morningstar pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Legal & General Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 6.92% 18.54% 6.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Legal & General Group and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Morningstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Morningstar has a consensus price target of $320.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Morningstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morningstar is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Risk & Volatility

Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morningstar beats Legal & General Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement. The company offers managing investments, including mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, model portfolios, equities, and fixed income securities; Morningstar Direct is an investment-analysis and reporting platform; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a suite of tool to provide help and advice. The PitchBook segment provides data and research covering the private capital markets comprising venture capital, private equity, private credit and bank loans, and merger and acquisition activities; and pitchbook platform. It provides model portfolios and wealth platforms; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service with model portfolios designed for fee-based independent financial advisors; and Morningstar.com that discovers, evaluates, and monitors stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds; build and monitor portfolios and markets. In addition, the company provides credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions; Morningstar DBRS which offers securitizations and other structured finance instruments, such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations. Further, it offers managed retirement accounts, fiduciary services, Morningstar Lifetime Allocation funds, and custom models; Morningstar Indexes offers market indexes used for performance benchmarks and as the basis for investment products and other portfolio strategies; and Morningstar Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance data, research, analysis, and insights. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

