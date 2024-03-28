Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $275.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.64.

NYSE:CMI opened at $294.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

