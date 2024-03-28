Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $253.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $253.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.