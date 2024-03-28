CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

