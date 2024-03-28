CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.12

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.12 and traded as high as $77.29. CVR Partners shares last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 9,738 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $811.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 25.30%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 189.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 508.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

