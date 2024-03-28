Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €22.26 ($24.20) and last traded at €22.22 ($24.15). Approximately 6,643,475 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.05 ($23.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.63.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

