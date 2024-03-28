DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.84. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,635 shares of company stock worth $24,020,621. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,499,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

