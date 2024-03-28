DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 2.2 %

DRH opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,665,000 after buying an additional 4,181,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,649 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.