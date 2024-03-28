Digihost Technology (DGHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

DGHI stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.73. Digihost Technology has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digihost Technology by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 410,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 267,034 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

