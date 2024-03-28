Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.78

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.78 and traded as high as $110.76. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $110.76, with a volume of 673,064 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

