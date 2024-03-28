Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million.

DIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$475.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

