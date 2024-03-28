Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of DOL stock opened at C$104.65 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$77.78 and a 12 month high of C$107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.21.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
