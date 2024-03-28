Dollarama (DOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$104.65 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$77.78 and a 12 month high of C$107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$102.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.21.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.