Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.18) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 352.80 ($4.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 353.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.73. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 267.40 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.46). The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,928.57%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.