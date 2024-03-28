DSS (DSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of DSS opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

